All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 162 Cottage St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, MA
/
162 Cottage St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

162 Cottage St

162 Cottage Street · (617) 461-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

162 Cottage Street, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
** All visitors - Please wear gloves/face mask!** BEST RENTAL in EVERETT! Nestled back on a quiet street lies a 3 bed 1 bath home that has everything you need! The kitchen features gas cooking, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Updates have been done for you; newer windows, roof, and water heater. Parking will never be a problem with its 4 parking spots! There's even a private yard and garden area! Washer and dryer are included! Located right off RT16, between Ferry St and Broadway, close to many shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Cottage St have any available units?
162 Cottage St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Cottage St have?
Some of 162 Cottage St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Cottage St currently offering any rent specials?
162 Cottage St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Cottage St pet-friendly?
No, 162 Cottage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 162 Cottage St offer parking?
Yes, 162 Cottage St does offer parking.
Does 162 Cottage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Cottage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Cottage St have a pool?
No, 162 Cottage St does not have a pool.
Does 162 Cottage St have accessible units?
No, 162 Cottage St does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Cottage St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Cottage St has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Cottage St have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Cottage St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162 Cottage St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway
Everett, MA 02149
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St
Everett, MA 02149

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with ParkingEverett Cheap Places
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MA
Saugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower Mystic Basin

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity