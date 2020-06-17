162 Cottage St

Amenities

** All visitors - Please wear gloves/face mask!** BEST RENTAL in EVERETT! Nestled back on a quiet street lies a 3 bed 1 bath home that has everything you need! The kitchen features gas cooking, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Updates have been done for you; newer windows, roof, and water heater. Parking will never be a problem with its 4 parking spots! There's even a private yard and garden area! Washer and dryer are included! Located right off RT16, between Ferry St and Broadway, close to many shops and restaurants.