Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

99 Gore St.

99 Gore Street · (617) 755-9931
Location

99 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enormous and sunny 2 bed apartment ideally situated close to many urban amenities. It has a modern kitchen and bath. In addition you can relax and entertain friends with it's unique open layout plan which includes the kitchen, living room and office/den or ues the back deck/porch. Close to the Green Line, buses to the Red Line, Gore Park, CambridgeSide Galleria, and Twin City Plaza which has many amenities. Tenant pays one month broker fee, first month's rent, one month's security and last month's rent by lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Gore St. have any available units?
99 Gore St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 99 Gore St. currently offering any rent specials?
99 Gore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Gore St. pet-friendly?
No, 99 Gore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 99 Gore St. offer parking?
No, 99 Gore St. does not offer parking.
Does 99 Gore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Gore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Gore St. have a pool?
No, 99 Gore St. does not have a pool.
Does 99 Gore St. have accessible units?
No, 99 Gore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Gore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Gore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Gore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Gore St. does not have units with air conditioning.
