99 Gore St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Enormous and sunny 2 bed apartment ideally situated close to many urban amenities. It has a modern kitchen and bath. In addition you can relax and entertain friends with it's unique open layout plan which includes the kitchen, living room and office/den or ues the back deck/porch. Close to the Green Line, buses to the Red Line, Gore Park, CambridgeSide Galleria, and Twin City Plaza which has many amenities. Tenant pays one month broker fee, first month's rent, one month's security and last month's rent by lease signing.



Terms: One year lease