/
Cambridge, MA
/
83 Cambridge Pkwy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

83 Cambridge Pkwy

83 Cambridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

83 Cambridge Parkway, Cambridge, MA 02142
Kendall Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Artist furnished condo elegant Esplanade Kendall - Property Id: 283774

Subleasing our beautiful smoke free 5th floor condo in Kendall Square area, move in time flexible. Walk to MIT, MGH, Kendall T, Cambridgeside Galleria and River for lovely city and nightscapes. 24 hour Friendly concierge, underground garage for 1 space, gym, pool and conference space which should open with safety restrictions in summer. Staff is obsessive about cleaning for COVID19 protection and so far successful in protecting residents.
Bath in master BR has jacuzzi and best shower! 2nd bath has tub. Partial views of viewing garden and of city and Zakim Bridge from great room, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom which is now furnished as office and guest room but can be changed to bedroom. Master BR has queen size bed with comfortable firm mattress.
All amenities and cooking needs available in modern kitchen including double oven. W/D off kitchen. Great room has dining table for 6 + living area and another office space with view.
Fully furnished by artist with Oriental rugs and art.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283774
Property Id 283774

(RLNE5790500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have any available units?
83 Cambridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have?
Some of 83 Cambridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Cambridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
83 Cambridge Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Cambridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 83 Cambridge Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 83 Cambridge Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Cambridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 83 Cambridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 83 Cambridge Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Cambridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Cambridge Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
