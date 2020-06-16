83 Cambridge Pkwy

Amenities

Subleasing our beautiful smoke free 5th floor condo in Kendall Square area, move in time flexible. Walk to MIT, MGH, Kendall T, Cambridgeside Galleria and River for lovely city and nightscapes. 24 hour Friendly concierge, underground garage for 1 space, gym, pool and conference space which should open with safety restrictions in summer. Staff is obsessive about cleaning for COVID19 protection and so far successful in protecting residents.

Bath in master BR has jacuzzi and best shower! 2nd bath has tub. Partial views of viewing garden and of city and Zakim Bridge from great room, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom which is now furnished as office and guest room but can be changed to bedroom. Master BR has queen size bed with comfortable firm mattress.

All amenities and cooking needs available in modern kitchen including double oven. W/D off kitchen. Great room has dining table for 6 + living area and another office space with view.

Fully furnished by artist with Oriental rugs and art.

