Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

94 University Rd.

94 University Road · (617) 281-4809
Location

94 University Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning and bright 2BR/2Bath on University Rd. (quiet, tree-lined residential street) close to public transportation. Laid across 1,100+ square feet of space, this newly updated unit is a first floor (of a 4 story brownstone) and has plenty of Flexible space for separate dining, office, and study spaces. Recently updated and move-in ready, and a granite/stainless eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, marble in bathrooms. Lots of windows, bright light, comfortable back porch. Laundry is in the unit and one parking space is included in price of rent. Gas heating is separate and the C Line train is a quick 3-5 minute walk down University Road to Beacon. Close to Washington Square shops & nightlife.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

