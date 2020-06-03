94 University Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning and bright 2BR/2Bath on University Rd. (quiet, tree-lined residential street) close to public transportation. Laid across 1,100+ square feet of space, this newly updated unit is a first floor (of a 4 story brownstone) and has plenty of Flexible space for separate dining, office, and study spaces. Recently updated and move-in ready, and a granite/stainless eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, marble in bathrooms. Lots of windows, bright light, comfortable back porch. Laundry is in the unit and one parking space is included in price of rent. Gas heating is separate and the C Line train is a quick 3-5 minute walk down University Road to Beacon. Close to Washington Square shops & nightlife.



Terms: One year lease