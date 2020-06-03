All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

75 Park St.

75 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

75 Park Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, renovated 2 bedroom garden level apartment in the heart of Coolidge Corner, Brookline MA 02446. Can come unfurnished Key Features: 865 square feet 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Each bedroom has a queen bed, large closet, and dresser Living room includes sectional couch, TV, stereo system, dining room table and chairs. Kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, pots, pans, etc. Laundry located conveniently across the hall Private storage locker, easily accessible New windows and wall artwork High-speed Wifi internet included in utilities Exclusive use of protected bicycle parking Very quiet apartment, no traffic noise Lease: Available September 1st. UTILITIES are all included: heat, hot water, electricity, high-speed wifi internet First and Security to move in. Location: 3/10 of a mile to the Coolidge Corner T stop, then 15 minutes to downtown by trolley. 1 mile to Longwood Medical Area Close to public transport--Green C line and the 66 Bus Close to many restaurants, shops, and parks. Close to Trader Joe's, Stop and Shop, Whole Foods

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Park St. have any available units?
75 Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 75 Park St. have?
Some of 75 Park St.'s amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Park St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Park St. is pet friendly.
Does 75 Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 75 Park St. does offer parking.
Does 75 Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Park St. have a pool?
No, 75 Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Park St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Park St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Park St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Park St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Park St. does not have units with air conditioning.
