75 Park St.

Amenities

dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Fully furnished, renovated 2 bedroom garden level apartment in the heart of Coolidge Corner, Brookline MA 02446. Can come unfurnished Key Features: 865 square feet 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Each bedroom has a queen bed, large closet, and dresser Living room includes sectional couch, TV, stereo system, dining room table and chairs. Kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, pots, pans, etc. Laundry located conveniently across the hall Private storage locker, easily accessible New windows and wall artwork High-speed Wifi internet included in utilities Exclusive use of protected bicycle parking Very quiet apartment, no traffic noise Lease: Available September 1st. UTILITIES are all included: heat, hot water, electricity, high-speed wifi internet First and Security to move in. Location: 3/10 of a mile to the Coolidge Corner T stop, then 15 minutes to downtown by trolley. 1 mile to Longwood Medical Area Close to public transport--Green C line and the 66 Bus Close to many restaurants, shops, and parks. Close to Trader Joe's, Stop and Shop, Whole Foods