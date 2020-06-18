74 Saint Paul St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Fantastic BRAND NEW NO BROKER FEE Coolidge Corner one bedroom available 6/1/2020! Landlord pays the broker fee, and for heat/hot water. Luxury finishes, from recessed lighting, to brand new hardwood flooring, walls, and electrical/fixtures. New built-ins in the closets, which are ample in both size and number. Kitchen has new black granite counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including gorgeous gas range, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and disposal. Eat-in...room for a table! New bathroom with granite counter, new vanity/shower/mirror etc! Contact Dan for a showing: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT = ONLY TWO TOTAL MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN. Located just four miles west of Downtown Boston, Coolidge Corner is a vibrant commercial hub brimming with activity and gorgeous historical buildings. Residents enjoy a large selection of shops, bookstores, restaurants, and coffee houses in Coolidge Corner as well as access to the landmark Coolidge Theatre, an Art Deco-inspired venue showcasing the best of contemporary art house and independent film. Coolidge Corner exudes a nostalgic charm, and has attracted shoppers for more than 150 years. There s a healthy mix of local businesses and familiar chains in Coolidge Corner, offering residents the best of both worlds. Home to its own T stop, Coolidge Corner is an ideal spot for commuters and college students alike.



Terms: One year lease