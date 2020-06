Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. OFF-STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. INQUIRE WITHIN BEFORE IT'S GONE! Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment with abundant character available in the desirable Coolidge Corner neighborhood of Brookline. 1 off-street parking spot included (unheard of in this area). Heat and Hot Water included in rent. This is a STEAL! Inquire today before it's gone!