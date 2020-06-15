All apartments in Brookline
7 Verndale Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

7 Verndale Street

7 Verndale Street · (617) 686-3360
Location

7 Verndale Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Spectacular, recently renovated, three bedroom Brookline brownstone- WITH PARKING- now available minutes from Coolidge Corner. This sensational unit was completely updated only 1 year ago with a new bath, new hardwood floors, new doors, new woodwork, and new AC. High ceilings, a fabulous floor plan, spacious living and formal dining rooms/office space. In-unit laundry, great closet space, plus additional storage in the basement. One assigned parking space is included. Superb and lively location near shops, restaurants and schools, a playground, and close by the T.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Verndale Street have any available units?
7 Verndale Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Verndale Street have?
Some of 7 Verndale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Verndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Verndale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Verndale Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Verndale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 7 Verndale Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Verndale Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Verndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Verndale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Verndale Street have a pool?
No, 7 Verndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Verndale Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Verndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Verndale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Verndale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Verndale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Verndale Street has units with air conditioning.
