7 Verndale Street

Amenities
Spectacular, recently renovated, three bedroom Brookline brownstone- WITH PARKING- now available minutes from Coolidge Corner. This sensational unit was completely updated only 1 year ago with a new bath, new hardwood floors, new doors, new woodwork, and new AC. High ceilings, a fabulous floor plan, spacious living and formal dining rooms/office space. In-unit laundry, great closet space, plus additional storage in the basement. One assigned parking space is included. Superb and lively location near shops, restaurants and schools, a playground, and close by the T.