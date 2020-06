50 Park St. 47S

Amenities

Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865



**** VIDEO TOUR Available ****.

(Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You).



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



COOLIDGE CORNER.



RENOVATED HIGH END 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO.



Spacious OPEN PLAN KITCHEN / LIVING ROOM.



STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SLEEK and MODERN CABINETS.



MODERN BATHS.



CENTRAL AIR.

LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY.

PARKING INCLUDED.

HARDWOOD FLOORS.

HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED.



CONVENIENT to:

All the RESTAURANTS and SHOPS of COOLIDGE CORNER,

The "T", TRADER JOE'S, LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area,

and MORE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232865

No Pets Allowed



