Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 48 Centre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
48 Centre
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
48 Centre
48 Centre Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
48 Centre Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65 Washington St opp Gardner Rd (0.36 mi)Bus: 66 Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.11 mi)Tram: C Summit Avenue (0.11 mi)Tram: B Griggs Street (0.67 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Centre have any available units?
48 Centre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 48 Centre currently offering any rent specials?
48 Centre isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Centre pet-friendly?
No, 48 Centre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookline
.
Does 48 Centre offer parking?
No, 48 Centre does not offer parking.
Does 48 Centre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Centre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Centre have a pool?
No, 48 Centre does not have a pool.
Does 48 Centre have accessible units?
No, 48 Centre does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Centre have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Centre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Centre have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Centre does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Similar Pages
Brookline 1 Bedrooms
Brookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School
Berklee College of Music