Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Spacious Brookline 3 bed steps to the T - Property Id: 280422



Wonderful first floor of two family tucked behind Brookline HIgh School and Route 9. Super easy access to anywhere via car or D line at Brookline Hills. Hardwood floors throughout, enclosed sun porch, working fireplace, dining room and 3 large bedrooms. Kitchen has recent updated, deck in the rear and laundry in the basement! Parking available for rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-brington-rd-brookline-ma/280422

