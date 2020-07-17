All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 37 Brington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
37 Brington Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

37 Brington Rd

37 Brington Road · (860) 302-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37 Brington Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3000 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Brookline 3 bed steps to the T - Property Id: 280422

Wonderful first floor of two family tucked behind Brookline HIgh School and Route 9. Super easy access to anywhere via car or D line at Brookline Hills. Hardwood floors throughout, enclosed sun porch, working fireplace, dining room and 3 large bedrooms. Kitchen has recent updated, deck in the rear and laundry in the basement! Parking available for rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-brington-rd-brookline-ma/280422
Property Id 280422

(RLNE5940406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Brington Rd have any available units?
37 Brington Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Brington Rd have?
Some of 37 Brington Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Brington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
37 Brington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Brington Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Brington Rd is pet friendly.
Does 37 Brington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 37 Brington Rd offers parking.
Does 37 Brington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Brington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Brington Rd have a pool?
No, 37 Brington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 37 Brington Rd have accessible units?
No, 37 Brington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Brington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Brington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Brington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Brington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 37 Brington Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity