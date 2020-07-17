37 Brington Rd

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Brookline 3 bed steps to the T - Property Id: 280422
Wonderful first floor of two family tucked behind Brookline HIgh School and Route 9. Super easy access to anywhere via car or D line at Brookline Hills. Hardwood floors throughout, enclosed sun porch, working fireplace, dining room and 3 large bedrooms. Kitchen has recent updated, deck in the rear and laundry in the basement! Parking available for rent
