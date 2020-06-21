All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

30 Regent Circle

30 Regent Circle · (617) 686-3360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Regent Circle, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Townhouse Condo now available in desirable Washington Square! The multilevel end unit offers a master bedroom with master bath, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room, carpet on the lower level and a private outdoor patio. Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookups are included. Garage parking for 1 with an additional parking space are provided, with overnight private street parking available for guests.This amazing location offers dining, shopping, and both C and D line MBTA access. Ideal Brookline living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Regent Circle have any available units?
30 Regent Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Regent Circle have?
Some of 30 Regent Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Regent Circle currently offering any rent specials?
30 Regent Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Regent Circle pet-friendly?
No, 30 Regent Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 30 Regent Circle offer parking?
Yes, 30 Regent Circle does offer parking.
Does 30 Regent Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Regent Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Regent Circle have a pool?
No, 30 Regent Circle does not have a pool.
Does 30 Regent Circle have accessible units?
No, 30 Regent Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Regent Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Regent Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Regent Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Regent Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
