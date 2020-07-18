All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

25 Adams

25 Adams Street · (617) 216-7290
Location

25 Adams Street, Brookline, MA 02215
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,600

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming, 6 bedroom single family home in the heart of Coolidge Corner is now available for short or long term lease. Complete with 2 garage parking spaces and a semi-fenced yard, this home has it all. Situated on a tree lined street only one block from Commonwealth Avenue, the Green Line T, and Boston University, this home offers an ideal location to enjoy easy access to restaurants, shopping and parks. Located in Devo/Coolidge Corner School District. Floor plan and Virtual Tour are available upon request. Property to be cleaned and some small repairs completed before occupancy.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Adams have any available units?
25 Adams has a unit available for $9,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
25 Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Adams pet-friendly?
No, 25 Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 25 Adams offer parking?
Yes, 25 Adams offers parking.
Does 25 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Adams have a pool?
No, 25 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 25 Adams have accessible units?
No, 25 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
