This charming, 6 bedroom single family home in the heart of Coolidge Corner is now available for short or long term lease. Complete with 2 garage parking spaces and a semi-fenced yard, this home has it all. Situated on a tree lined street only one block from Commonwealth Avenue, the Green Line T, and Boston University, this home offers an ideal location to enjoy easy access to restaurants, shopping and parks. Located in Devo/Coolidge Corner School District. Floor plan and Virtual Tour are available upon request. Property to be cleaned and some small repairs completed before occupancy.



Terms: One year lease