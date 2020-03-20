All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1834 Beacon St 2

1834 Beacon Street · (617) 335-0432
Location

1834 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 b. Brookline - Property Id: 116935

Very nice and cozy condo on Beacon St ,near Cl. Cirk. in Brookline. Right on C-line,close to shopping,parks and few blocks to D-Line/ Upper first floor,hardwood throughout,ceiling fans,high ceilings,Modern kitchen,open to the Liv. Rm.separated by Isle with St St. Apps.and granite counters. Heat and hot water included in the rent.Tenants pays electric. window A/C ,laundry in the build.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116935
Property Id 116935

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have any available units?
1834 Beacon St 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1834 Beacon St 2 have?
Some of 1834 Beacon St 2's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Beacon St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Beacon St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Beacon St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Beacon St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 offer parking?
No, 1834 Beacon St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Beacon St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have a pool?
No, 1834 Beacon St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1834 Beacon St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Beacon St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Beacon St 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1834 Beacon St 2 has units with air conditioning.
