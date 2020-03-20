1834 Beacon St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 b. Brookline - Property Id: 116935
Very nice and cozy condo on Beacon St ,near Cl. Cirk. in Brookline. Right on C-line,close to shopping,parks and few blocks to D-Line/ Upper first floor,hardwood throughout,ceiling fans,high ceilings,Modern kitchen,open to the Liv. Rm.separated by Isle with St St. Apps.and granite counters. Heat and hot water included in the rent.Tenants pays electric. window A/C ,laundry in the build.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116935
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5757022)