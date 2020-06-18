1788 Beacon St.

Amenities

Available 9/1/20. NO BROKER FEE! Only 2 months down to rent! Spacious, newly renovated Washington Square two-bedroom apartment right on Beacon Street, just a short walk to Washington Square and Cleveland Circle, and steps to both the C and D lines. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, full tiled bathroom, sunny living room with beautiful decorative fireplace,, two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each, a private porch, and apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Call Dan East Coast Realty today for a showing at 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com.



Terms: One year lease