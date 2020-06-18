All apartments in Brookline
1788 Beacon St.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:59 AM

1788 Beacon St.

1788 Beacon Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1788 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 9/1/20. NO BROKER FEE! Only 2 months down to rent! Spacious, newly renovated Washington Square two-bedroom apartment right on Beacon Street, just a short walk to Washington Square and Cleveland Circle, and steps to both the C and D lines. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, full tiled bathroom, sunny living room with beautiful decorative fireplace,, two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each, a private porch, and apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Call Dan East Coast Realty today for a showing at 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Beacon St. have any available units?
1788 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1788 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1788 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1788 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1788 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1788 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1788 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1788 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1788 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
