Brookline, MA
1722 Beacon St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

1722 Beacon St.

1722 Beacon Street · (617) 942-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Nice Garden Level Brookline 1 bedroom $2050. Amazing Deal w/ Parking Included Very Attractive Price for Brookline Will Go Fast - Available for September 1st Move-in Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions Due to the COVID19 outbreak, there are no in in-person showings. Virtual showings and remote rentals only. Very modern garden level one bedroom in a brownstone in Brookline. The unit features exposed brick, carpet and good closet space. The kitchen is modern with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and good cabinet space. Hot water is included. Laundry is on site and one outdoor parking spot included, this is an amazing deal and will go fast! If you want to live in Brookline, get this now! Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates. Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of showing. Images are from a previous tenant; the unit may be shown occupied or vacant. ID#BG113457508

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Beacon St. have any available units?
1722 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1722 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1722 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1722 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Beacon St. does offer parking.
Does 1722 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1722 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1722 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
