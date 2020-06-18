1722 Beacon St.

Amenities

Nice Garden Level Brookline 1 bedroom $2050. Amazing Deal w/ Parking Included Very Attractive Price for Brookline Will Go Fast - Available for September 1st Move-in Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions Due to the COVID19 outbreak, there are no in in-person showings. Virtual showings and remote rentals only. Very modern garden level one bedroom in a brownstone in Brookline. The unit features exposed brick, carpet and good closet space. The kitchen is modern with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and good cabinet space. Hot water is included. Laundry is on site and one outdoor parking spot included, this is an amazing deal and will go fast! If you want to live in Brookline, get this now! Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates. Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of showing. Images are from a previous tenant; the unit may be shown occupied or vacant. ID#BG113457508



Terms: One year lease