Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils

Beautiful sunny spacious three bedrooms and two baths in Brookline on Aspinwall ave near Brookline Village near the T. Close to everything across from Walgreens and Stop an Shop super market. Features eat in kitchen with dishwasher and hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. Deeded parking available for $200 extra per month. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Contact Ray for a virtual tour.



Terms: One year lease