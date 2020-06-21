1600 Beacon St 506v

Amenities
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558
- Available 9/1
- Heat and hot water included
**No broker fee**
- Parking included (one garage spot)
- Elevator
- Driscoll School District
- Green Line C stop right across the street
- Close to the Longwood area, Coolidge Corner, Beaconsfield
- Call/text or email if you have any questions, thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277558
Property Id 277558
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5771167)