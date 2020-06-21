1600 Beacon St 506v

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee



- Available 9/1

- Heat and hot water included

**No broker fee**

- Parking included (one garage spot)

- Elevator

- Driscoll School District

- Green Line C stop right across the street

- Close to the Longwood area, Coolidge Corner, Beaconsfield

- Call/text or email if you have any questions, thanks!



No Dogs Allowed



