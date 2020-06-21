All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1600 Beacon St 506v

1600 Beacon Street · (857) 498-7079
Location

1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 506v · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558

- Available 9/1
- Heat and hot water included
**No broker fee**
- Parking included (one garage spot)
- Elevator
- Driscoll School District
- Green Line C stop right across the street
- Close to the Longwood area, Coolidge Corner, Beaconsfield
- Call/text or email if you have any questions, thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277558
Property Id 277558

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5771167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have any available units?
1600 Beacon St 506v has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Beacon St 506v have?
Some of 1600 Beacon St 506v's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Beacon St 506v currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Beacon St 506v isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Beacon St 506v pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Beacon St 506v is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St 506v does offer parking.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Beacon St 506v does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have a pool?
No, 1600 Beacon St 506v does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have accessible units?
No, 1600 Beacon St 506v does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Beacon St 506v has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Beacon St 506v have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Beacon St 506v does not have units with air conditioning.
