What a deal! Massive front-facing 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on Fuller Street, just outside of Coolidge Corner. Huge living room with over-sized windows allowing for maximum natural light! Top floor! Three large bedrooms, no shared walls! Large closets in each. Dining room leading into the living room. Large eat-in kitchen with room for a pantry. 1.5 bathrooms. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Available 9/1! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thanks!



Terms: One year lease