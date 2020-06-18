1038 Beacon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Top Floor Beacon Street studio WITH A LARGE PRIVATE ROOF DECK, steps away from C/D trains and the Longwood Medical Area! This incredibly unique unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a wall of exposed brick, a skylight, a separate renovated galley kitchen with a dishwasher and great closet space. There's laundry in the building and this apartment can be available June 1st or July 1st. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease