1038 Beacon St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

1038 Beacon St.

1038 Beacon Street · (617) 699-4568
Location

1038 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Top Floor Beacon Street studio WITH A LARGE PRIVATE ROOF DECK, steps away from C/D trains and the Longwood Medical Area! This incredibly unique unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a wall of exposed brick, a skylight, a separate renovated galley kitchen with a dishwasher and great closet space. There's laundry in the building and this apartment can be available June 1st or July 1st. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Beacon St. have any available units?
1038 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1038 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1038 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1038 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1038 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1038 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1038 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
