Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Wonderful 2008 built home featuring a master suite! This apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. The home is very spacious with open concept living, dining, and kitchen areas. This beautiful unit also features private outdoor living. There are two decks and one porch adding great spaces great for a luxury lifestyle. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and hardwood floors throughout. Parking for 3 cars as well as ample street parking. Lastly, free highspeed internet throughout the house! The property is conveniently located two minute walk away from red and orange bus lines or 5 minute drive to the redline.



Terms: One year lease