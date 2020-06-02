90 Academy Hill Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

3BD/2BTH unit features fully applianced Kitchen eat-in with a gas range, and dishwasher. Large, bright common area, living dining room combo with hardwood floors throughout, free laundry in unit, offering lots of natural light. Master bedroom includes a full private bath, ample closet space in each bedroom, central heat and air conditioning are features that make this unit worth writing home about. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Washington Street, and public transportation. Easy commute to Saint E's, walking distance to the Green Line (15 min).



Terms: One year lease