Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:09 PM

89 Park Dr Apt 25D

89 Park Dr · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2975 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
COMPLETELY RENOVATED two bedroom in a row house apartment building located along a pretty park. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, parking available for $200/month. This unit is PET FRIENDLY and students are welcome!!! Building is professionally managed and this location is close to a grocery store, restaurants, Northeastern, the Fens, Fenway Park, Back Bay, South End, Symphony, museums, and so much more! Call me today to set up your showing.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5446210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have any available units?
89 Park Dr Apt 25D has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have?
Some of 89 Park Dr Apt 25D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Park Dr Apt 25D currently offering any rent specials?
89 Park Dr Apt 25D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Park Dr Apt 25D pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D is pet friendly.
Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D offer parking?
Yes, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D does offer parking.
Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have a pool?
No, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D does not have a pool.
Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have accessible units?
No, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Park Dr Apt 25D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Park Dr Apt 25D has units with dishwashers.
