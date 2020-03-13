89 Park Dr Apt 25D

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED two bedroom in a row house apartment building located along a pretty park. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, parking available for $200/month. This unit is PET FRIENDLY and students are welcome!!! Building is professionally managed and this location is close to a grocery store, restaurants, Northeastern, the Fens, Fenway Park, Back Bay, South End, Symphony, museums, and so much more! Call me today to set up your showing.
