Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

877 Beacon St Unit 16

877 Beacon St · (413) 313-4476
Location

877 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 877 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Available 6/1, 7/1, 8/1, 9/1

3D TOUR!!! https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/boston/fenway-kenmore/beacon-street-877/9/NTE3Ny82OGIyMDcvbS8xMDg=

Absolutely stunning penthouse three bed two bathroom apartment, completely renovated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, in unit laundry, amazing curved bay window wall in the living room looking out over Audubon Circle. Sunny with high ceilings and an open feel.

Private roof deck.

Private elevator entrance.

Conveniently located next to the C and D T lines, Area Schools, Whole Foods, restaurants and bars, Fenway Park, Longwood Medical, parks and so much more!!!! Brand New Building from top to bottom.

Professionally managed.

Cats and dogs permitted

Video tour available!

No broker fee, deal directly with management company!

(RLNE2283729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have any available units?
877 Beacon St Unit 16 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have?
Some of 877 Beacon St Unit 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Beacon St Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
877 Beacon St Unit 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Beacon St Unit 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 is pet friendly.
Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 does offer parking.
Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Beacon St Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Beacon St Unit 16 has units with dishwashers.
