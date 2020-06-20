877 Beacon St # Pent

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator

Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1, 8/1, 9/1



3D TOUR!!! https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/boston/fenway-kenmore/beacon-street-877/9/NTE3Ny82OGIyMDcvbS8xMDg=



Absolutely stunning penthouse three bed two bathroom apartment, completely renovated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, in unit laundry, amazing curved bay window wall in the living room looking out over Audubon Circle. Sunny with high ceilings and an open feel.



Private roof deck.



Private elevator entrance.



Conveniently located next to the C and D T lines, Area Schools, Whole Foods, restaurants and bars, Fenway Park, Longwood Medical, parks and so much more!!!! Brand New Building from top to bottom.



Professionally managed.



Cats and dogs permitted



Video tour available!



No broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.



