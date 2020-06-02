All apartments in Boston
72 Hillside St.
72 Hillside St.

72 Hillside Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Beautiful Mission Hill duplex: six bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, gut 2010 renovation. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Fully applianced: Built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stove, large refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Amazing tiles bathrooms. New windows and high-efficiency heating systems. Spacious yard in back. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, minutes to the MBTA. Very close to both the Green Line (Fenwood St, E Train) and the Orange Lines (Roxbury Crossing). Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

