Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

702 Massachusetts Ave.

702 Massachusetts Avenue · (843) 367-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

702 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous, spectacularly renovated one bedroom apartment directly across the street from BU Medical Center. Ideal for Med, Dental, Public Health students, staff, associates. Nicely appointed kitchen, tile bath, hardwood throughout. Great lighting with sconces, track and pendant lights. Huge living room Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher, Disposal, range, refrigerator Laundry in basement A/C in wall APPLY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!! ******Broker Fee applies one month s rent upon approval****** Availability and price subject to change.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
702 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 702 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
702 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 702 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 702 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 702 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 702 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
