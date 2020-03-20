702 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous, spectacularly renovated one bedroom apartment directly across the street from BU Medical Center. Ideal for Med, Dental, Public Health students, staff, associates. Nicely appointed kitchen, tile bath, hardwood throughout. Great lighting with sconces, track and pendant lights. Huge living room Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher, Disposal, range, refrigerator Laundry in basement A/C in wall APPLY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!! ******Broker Fee applies one month s rent upon approval****** Availability and price subject to change.



Terms: One year lease