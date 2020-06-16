69 Harvard Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location: Our Harvard Avenue units are located between Brighton Avenue and Cambridge Street. Just a half block away you will find Store 24, Herrells Ice Cream, The Kells, Harpers Ferry, Blanchards, Big City, and Redneck's Pizza. These apartments truly are in the middle of everything. Transportation is simple; the Harvard Ave t-stop is 2 blocks away, the 57 bus line is a half a block away, and the 66 bus is even closer. Interiors: Buildings include large studios, 1 beds, 1 bedroom splits, 2 beds, and 2 bedroom splits. Splits are affordable 2 or 3 bedrooms (respectively) with no living rooms. These keep your rent costs lower and provide you with a very affordable and very comfortable living environment. Most units have had kitchens updated with modern appliances, bright and clean bathrooms, large living rooms, fire places, ceiling fans, ample storage space, and more.



Terms: One year lease