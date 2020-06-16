All apartments in Boston
69 Harvard Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

69 Harvard Ave.

69 Harvard Avenue · (617) 789-4445
Location

69 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location: Our Harvard Avenue units are located between Brighton Avenue and Cambridge Street. Just a half block away you will find Store 24, Herrells Ice Cream, The Kells, Harpers Ferry, Blanchards, Big City, and Redneck's Pizza. These apartments truly are in the middle of everything. Transportation is simple; the Harvard Ave t-stop is 2 blocks away, the 57 bus line is a half a block away, and the 66 bus is even closer. Interiors: Buildings include large studios, 1 beds, 1 bedroom splits, 2 beds, and 2 bedroom splits. Splits are affordable 2 or 3 bedrooms (respectively) with no living rooms. These keep your rent costs lower and provide you with a very affordable and very comfortable living environment. Most units have had kitchens updated with modern appliances, bright and clean bathrooms, large living rooms, fire places, ceiling fans, ample storage space, and more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
69 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Harvard Ave. have?
Some of 69 Harvard Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
69 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 69 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 69 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 69 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Harvard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
