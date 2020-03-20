All apartments in Boston
671 Tremont St.

671 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

671 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfectly located in the heart of the South End, this 2+ bedroom offers an ideal layout and two levels of outdoor space! Sunny second floor unit with two ample sized bedrooms, plus an additional office area. Floor to ceiling windows, nicely renovated kitchen, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Walk out back to your deck and garden level patio below. Central South End location amid Restaurant Row, steps to the Back Bay T Station and the best of the neighborhood.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Tremont St. have any available units?
671 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 Tremont St. have?
Some of 671 Tremont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
671 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 671 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 671 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 671 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 671 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Tremont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 671 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 671 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 671 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 Tremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
