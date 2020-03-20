671 Tremont St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly located in the heart of the South End, this 2+ bedroom offers an ideal layout and two levels of outdoor space! Sunny second floor unit with two ample sized bedrooms, plus an additional office area. Floor to ceiling windows, nicely renovated kitchen, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Walk out back to your deck and garden level patio below. Central South End location amid Restaurant Row, steps to the Back Bay T Station and the best of the neighborhood.



Terms: One year lease