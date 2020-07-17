669 East 2nd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Beautiful spacious penthouse 2 bedroom in South Boston in an incredible location with unbeatable outdoor Space: With an Enormous Private deck, and large beautiful Landscaped Back Yard, Truly a rare find in the City! The apartment boasts a modern Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, Two Large and equal sized bedrooms, enormous private deck, hardwood floors throughout, Central Air, washer and dryer in the unit! This awesome location provides a close proximity to restaurants, bars, public transportation, short walk to the beach!. Close proximity to the Financial District and the Seaport Waterfront.



Terms: One year lease