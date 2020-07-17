All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

669 East 2nd

669 East Second Street · (978) 314-8928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 East Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful spacious penthouse 2 bedroom in South Boston in an incredible location with unbeatable outdoor Space: With an Enormous Private deck, and large beautiful Landscaped Back Yard, Truly a rare find in the City! The apartment boasts a modern Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, Two Large and equal sized bedrooms, enormous private deck, hardwood floors throughout, Central Air, washer and dryer in the unit! This awesome location provides a close proximity to restaurants, bars, public transportation, short walk to the beach!. Close proximity to the Financial District and the Seaport Waterfront.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 East 2nd have any available units?
669 East 2nd has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 East 2nd have?
Some of 669 East 2nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 East 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
669 East 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 East 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 669 East 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 669 East 2nd offer parking?
No, 669 East 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 669 East 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 East 2nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 East 2nd have a pool?
No, 669 East 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 669 East 2nd have accessible units?
No, 669 East 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 669 East 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 East 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
