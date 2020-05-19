637 East First St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Fantastic and new two bedroom, two bathroom on South Boston's East Side close to everything and just steps to public transportation. Features include gorgeous oak hardwood floors throughout with an open layout, state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with large island, two large bedrooms with ample closet space, two spa like bathrooms, surround sound with iPod docking station, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, private deck, in-unit washer and dryer, one parking space, and much more. A MUST SEE!!! Contact Jeff Sirkis at 617-877-6409.



Terms: One year lease