Boston, MA
637 East First St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

637 East First St.

637 East First Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 East First Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Fantastic and new two bedroom, two bathroom on South Boston's East Side close to everything and just steps to public transportation. Features include gorgeous oak hardwood floors throughout with an open layout, state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with large island, two large bedrooms with ample closet space, two spa like bathrooms, surround sound with iPod docking station, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, private deck, in-unit washer and dryer, one parking space, and much more. A MUST SEE!!! Contact Jeff Sirkis at 617-877-6409.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 East First St. have any available units?
637 East First St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 East First St. have?
Some of 637 East First St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 East First St. currently offering any rent specials?
637 East First St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 East First St. pet-friendly?
No, 637 East First St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 637 East First St. offer parking?
Yes, 637 East First St. does offer parking.
Does 637 East First St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 East First St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 East First St. have a pool?
No, 637 East First St. does not have a pool.
Does 637 East First St. have accessible units?
No, 637 East First St. does not have accessible units.
Does 637 East First St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 East First St. does not have units with dishwashers.
