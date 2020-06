Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely massive 5 Bedroom apartment with 5 large bedrooms plus cool loft area. Loft style living room and renovated kitchen in a massive two-unit house on a dead end street in Allston. NOTHING LIKE IT. You can walk to all the bars and restaurants and Greenline in 5 minutes. Very high end compared to other units. Laundry in unit and beautiful living room and kitchen. Truly one of a kind. Available for September 1st. 2 floors of living space. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease