Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

60 Calumet St.

60 Calumet Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent city location near schools, shopping , Stop and Shop Super Market, hospitals, the landmark Brigham Circle and Longwood Medical Center. Apartment has been recently repainted and kitchen renovated in the last year. High ceilings and hardwood floors make this an airy and comfortable place to live . 5 minute walk to the T on the Green line (E). 39 Bus nearby direct to Copley Sq. Eat in Kitchen and washer dryer in the unit! Students allowed with co-signer and good references. *24 hours notice before showing requested*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Calumet St. have any available units?
60 Calumet St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Calumet St. have?
Some of 60 Calumet St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
No, 60 Calumet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 60 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 60 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 60 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Calumet St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 60 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 60 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Calumet St. has units with dishwashers.
