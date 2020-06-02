60 Calumet St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent city location near schools, shopping , Stop and Shop Super Market, hospitals, the landmark Brigham Circle and Longwood Medical Center. Apartment has been recently repainted and kitchen renovated in the last year. High ceilings and hardwood floors make this an airy and comfortable place to live . 5 minute walk to the T on the Green line (E). 39 Bus nearby direct to Copley Sq. Eat in Kitchen and washer dryer in the unit! Students allowed with co-signer and good references. *24 hours notice before showing requested*