Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

597 Tremont St.

597 Tremont Street · (857) 362-1730
Location

597 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This classic Boston Brownstone condo is situated in the heart of the South End's Restaurant Row. It is close to public transportation. Boston Ballet, Calderwood Theater, the Beehive and much more. This excellent 3rd floor unit has hardwood floors, great natural light, lots of closet space, in-unit washer dryer, granite counter tops + stainless steel and private deck. This classic Boston Brownstone condo is situated in the heart of the South End's Restaurant Row. It is close to public transportation. Boston Ballet, Calderwood Theater, the Beehive and much more. This excellent 3rd floor unit has hardwood floors, great natural light, lots of closet space, in-unit washer dryer, granite counter tops + stainless steel and private deck.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Tremont St. have any available units?
597 Tremont St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 597 Tremont St. have?
Some of 597 Tremont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
597 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 597 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 597 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 597 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 597 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 597 Tremont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 597 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 597 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 597 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
