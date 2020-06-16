597 Tremont St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This classic Boston Brownstone condo is situated in the heart of the South End's Restaurant Row. It is close to public transportation. Boston Ballet, Calderwood Theater, the Beehive and much more. This excellent 3rd floor unit has hardwood floors, great natural light, lots of closet space, in-unit washer dryer, granite counter tops + stainless steel and private deck.



Terms: One year lease