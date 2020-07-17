All apartments in Boston
529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C

529 Columbus Avenue · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

529 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 17C · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in the South End in a parlor level, front facing FURNISHED studio with elevator, common laundry and breathtaking ROOF DECK. This unit literally has IT ALL! Shiny dark mahogany floors throughout, updated kitchen with full size stove and refrigerator, gorgeous modern bathroom, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, beautiful crown molding and front facing bay window. Hunter Douglas window treatments, custom California Closets, flat screen TV, and sleek foldable Murphy bed. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Available NOW!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have any available units?
529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have?
Some of 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C currently offering any rent specials?
529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C pet-friendly?
No, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C offer parking?
No, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C does not offer parking.
Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have a pool?
No, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C does not have a pool.
Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have accessible units?
No, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C does not have units with dishwashers.
