529 Columbus Ave Apt 17C

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in the South End in a parlor level, front facing FURNISHED studio with elevator, common laundry and breathtaking ROOF DECK. This unit literally has IT ALL! Shiny dark mahogany floors throughout, updated kitchen with full size stove and refrigerator, gorgeous modern bathroom, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, beautiful crown molding and front facing bay window. Hunter Douglas window treatments, custom California Closets, flat screen TV, and sleek foldable Murphy bed. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Available NOW!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875746)