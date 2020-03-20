50 West Broadway

Amenities

Gorgeous, high-end apartments available in South Boston. This is a sleek, state-of-the-art building offering luxury living and amenities. Just a few features are floor-to-ceiling windows, granite / stainless kitchens, contemporary finishes, and heat / hot water included! The location is unbelievable, right on West Broadway right next to the red line T station! It's only a 3 minute ride to South Station (1 stop) and a 5 minute ride to Government Center (2 stops). There's great restaurants, nightlife, conveniences, and a Starbucks all within a short walk away. You can also take a 10-15 minute walk over to the Seaport District / Fort Point area to enjoy more nightlife and critically acclaimed restaurants. The community features: -Newer, State-of-the-art community -Heat and hot water included! -Central air conditioning -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT! -Contemporary finishes and fixtures -Floor-to-ceiling windows -Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops -All energy efficient stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Large walk-in closet -Units available in plush wall-to-wall carpet OR hardwood floors -24-Hour fitness center -Community clubroom with Wi-Fi -Courtyard with patio furniture, bocce ball, and putting green -Garage parking available for rent -On-site professional management and maintenance -Steps to restaurants, nightlife, and the red line T station! -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE!!!



Terms: One year lease