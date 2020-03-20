All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

50 West Broadway

50 West Broadway · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
putting green
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, high-end apartments available in South Boston. This is a sleek, state-of-the-art building offering luxury living and amenities. Just a few features are floor-to-ceiling windows, granite / stainless kitchens, contemporary finishes, and heat / hot water included! The location is unbelievable, right on West Broadway right next to the red line T station! It's only a 3 minute ride to South Station (1 stop) and a 5 minute ride to Government Center (2 stops). There's great restaurants, nightlife, conveniences, and a Starbucks all within a short walk away. You can also take a 10-15 minute walk over to the Seaport District / Fort Point area to enjoy more nightlife and critically acclaimed restaurants. The community features: -Newer, State-of-the-art community -Heat and hot water included! -Central air conditioning -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT! -Contemporary finishes and fixtures -Floor-to-ceiling windows -Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops -All energy efficient stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Large walk-in closet -Units available in plush wall-to-wall carpet OR hardwood floors -24-Hour fitness center -Community clubroom with Wi-Fi -Courtyard with patio furniture, bocce ball, and putting green -Garage parking available for rent -On-site professional management and maintenance -Steps to restaurants, nightlife, and the red line T station! -Cats and Dogs OK -NO BROKER'S FEE!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West Broadway have any available units?
50 West Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West Broadway have?
Some of 50 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
50 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 West Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 50 West Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 50 West Broadway does offer parking.
Does 50 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 50 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 50 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 50 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
