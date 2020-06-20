All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston

497 East Fourth Street · (617) 302-7354
Location

497 East Fourth Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
497 East 4th Street #3, South Boston, MA 02127 - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. 497 East 4th Street delivers a fantastic, new, high-end full renovation in the heart of South Boston. This penthouse suite is meticulously laid out. The open concept kitchen on the main level features solid wood cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, under cabinet lighting, and a Jenn-Air appliance package. The crown molding and accent lighting complement the spacious living area with 9' ceilings. Master suite feature walk-in glass door showers with a modern style tile design The Azek deck completes the unit. Nothing has been spared in the beautiful renovation! Great location in the middle of everything Southie has to offer!

(RLNE5811155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have any available units?
497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston currently offering any rent specials?
497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston is pet friendly.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston offer parking?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not offer parking.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have a pool?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not have a pool.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have accessible units?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not have accessible units.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston does not have units with air conditioning.
