497 East 4th Street #3, South Boston, MA 02127 - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. 497 East 4th Street delivers a fantastic, new, high-end full renovation in the heart of South Boston. This penthouse suite is meticulously laid out. The open concept kitchen on the main level features solid wood cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, under cabinet lighting, and a Jenn-Air appliance package. The crown molding and accent lighting complement the spacious living area with 9' ceilings. Master suite feature walk-in glass door showers with a modern style tile design The Azek deck completes the unit. Nothing has been spared in the beautiful renovation! Great location in the middle of everything Southie has to offer!



