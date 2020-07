Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team. One parking spot included in the rent. More parking spots available for rent. Features access to building's private swimming pool. Sparkling laundry facilities down the hall. Heat, Hot Water and Parking all included in the rent!



Terms: One year lease