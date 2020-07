Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

North End two bedroom available for September 1st Rent is $2500 per month and heat is included! Perfect layout for roommates with the bedrooms at opposite ends of the unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Modern eat in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Nice size living room. Bedrooms can fit a full bed and dresser no problem, and both have closets. There is a bonus closet outside the bathroom too! You pay electricity costs, and a gas bill for your hot water and cooking gas. Your heat is INCLUDED! Laundromat around the corner. Sorry no pets. Call today!



Terms: One year lease