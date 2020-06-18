4 School St.

Amenities

NEW RENOVATION. Incredible and brand-new Jamaica Plain renovation. This four bed, three bath, is a duplex unit with all the necessary amenities. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. Ceramic tile baths. Large living room. Oversized in-unit laundry. Brand new gas heating system. Unit has its own private entrance. Hardwood floors throughout. Building sits close to the Stony Brook MBTA stop (Orange Line). First and last month's rent required for move-in. Cats and small dogs allowed.