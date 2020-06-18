All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

4 School St.

4 School Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 School Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NEW RENOVATION. Incredible and brand-new Jamaica Plain renovation. This four bed, three bath, is a duplex unit with all the necessary amenities. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. Ceramic tile baths. Large living room. Oversized in-unit laundry. Brand new gas heating system. Unit has its own private entrance. Hardwood floors throughout. Building sits close to the Stony Brook MBTA stop (Orange Line). First and last month's rent required for move-in. Cats and small dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 School St. have any available units?
4 School St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 School St. have?
Some of 4 School St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 School St. currently offering any rent specials?
4 School St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 School St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 School St. is pet friendly.
Does 4 School St. offer parking?
No, 4 School St. does not offer parking.
Does 4 School St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 School St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 School St. have a pool?
No, 4 School St. does not have a pool.
Does 4 School St. have accessible units?
No, 4 School St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 School St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 School St. has units with dishwashers.
