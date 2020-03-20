All apartments in Boston
379 Meridian Street
379 Meridian Street

379 Meridian Street · (617) 872-0816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

379 Meridian Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

*UPDATE* this apartment is available now, however, Landlord is ok with a September move-in! Charming two bedroom apartment located in convenient Eagle Hill location. Unit features hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept living and dining room, an updated bathroom, and two good sized freshly painted bedrooms with ample closet space. Unit is just a 10 minute walk to Maverick T Station, and multiple bus lines are accessible. Location is a close proximity to restaurants, laundromat, and supermarket. Easy access to Route 1A, Logan Airport and the Tobin Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Meridian Street have any available units?
379 Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 379 Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
379 Meridian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 379 Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 379 Meridian Street offer parking?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not offer parking.
Does 379 Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 379 Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Meridian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Meridian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
