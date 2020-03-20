379 Meridian Street

Amenities

*UPDATE* this apartment is available now, however, Landlord is ok with a September move-in! Charming two bedroom apartment located in convenient Eagle Hill location. Unit features hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept living and dining room, an updated bathroom, and two good sized freshly painted bedrooms with ample closet space. Unit is just a 10 minute walk to Maverick T Station, and multiple bus lines are accessible. Location is a close proximity to restaurants, laundromat, and supermarket. Easy access to Route 1A, Logan Airport and the Tobin Bridge.