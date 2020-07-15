331 Faneuil St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Massive four bedroom, two bathroom apartment opening up for September 1st in a multi-family home on Faneuil Street in the Oak Square area of Brighton. Unit features hardwood floors, a sunny living room that connects to a renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, big bedrooms with plenty of closet space, updated bathrooms, and a great porch. Multiple parking spots guaranteed/included in the rental price. Right on the 64 MBTA bus route and just 1 block from both the 57 and the express 501 bus to downtown Boston. Easy access to both the city (close to Soldiers Field Rd/Storrow Drive) and the MA Turnpike. Prime location just outside of Brighton's historic Oak Square. Enjoy easy access to all of the shops, restaurants, and other transportation options in this fantastic area. If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!



Terms: One year lease