Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

331 Faneuil St.

331 Faneuil Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Massive four bedroom, two bathroom apartment opening up for September 1st in a multi-family home on Faneuil Street in the Oak Square area of Brighton. Unit features hardwood floors, a sunny living room that connects to a renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, big bedrooms with plenty of closet space, updated bathrooms, and a great porch. Multiple parking spots guaranteed/included in the rental price. Right on the 64 MBTA bus route and just 1 block from both the 57 and the express 501 bus to downtown Boston. Easy access to both the city (close to Soldiers Field Rd/Storrow Drive) and the MA Turnpike. Prime location just outside of Brighton's historic Oak Square. Enjoy easy access to all of the shops, restaurants, and other transportation options in this fantastic area. If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Faneuil St. have any available units?
331 Faneuil St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Faneuil St. have?
Some of 331 Faneuil St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Faneuil St. currently offering any rent specials?
331 Faneuil St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Faneuil St. pet-friendly?
No, 331 Faneuil St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 331 Faneuil St. offer parking?
Yes, 331 Faneuil St. offers parking.
Does 331 Faneuil St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Faneuil St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Faneuil St. have a pool?
No, 331 Faneuil St. does not have a pool.
Does 331 Faneuil St. have accessible units?
No, 331 Faneuil St. does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Faneuil St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Faneuil St. has units with dishwashers.
