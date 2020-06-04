33 Bay State Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PLEASE VIEW VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR (https://streamable.com/4h0nrw). PLEASE VIEW PHOTOS FOR ROOF DECK SHOT. Unit is on 2 levels, 1st and lower level. Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath duplex on coveted Bay State Rd in the heart of Back Bay / Kenmore Square! Apartment has amazing detail throughout and features high ceilings, beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, central air and an enormous roof-deck overlooking the Charles River! PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Available September 1st! Non-smoking building.