Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

33 Bay State Rd

33 Bay State Road · (978) 988-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Bay State Road, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE VIEW VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR (https://streamable.com/4h0nrw). PLEASE VIEW PHOTOS FOR ROOF DECK SHOT. Unit is on 2 levels, 1st and lower level. Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath duplex on coveted Bay State Rd in the heart of Back Bay / Kenmore Square! Apartment has amazing detail throughout and features high ceilings, beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, central air and an enormous roof-deck overlooking the Charles River! PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Available September 1st! Non-smoking building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bay State Rd have any available units?
33 Bay State Rd has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Bay State Rd have?
Some of 33 Bay State Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Bay State Rd currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bay State Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bay State Rd pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bay State Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Bay State Rd offer parking?
Yes, 33 Bay State Rd does offer parking.
Does 33 Bay State Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Bay State Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bay State Rd have a pool?
No, 33 Bay State Rd does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bay State Rd have accessible units?
No, 33 Bay State Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bay State Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Bay State Rd has units with dishwashers.
