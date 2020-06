Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Elegant and newly renovated apartment strategically located on Commonwealth Mall. Walk out your apartment and the City awaits you. Take a stroll down Commonwealth Avenue to the Boston Public Gardens or walk one block to Newbury Street for great shopping and restaurants. There are hardwood and parquet floors thru out, high ceilings with crown moldings and stately fireplace in spacious living room. Newly renovated kitchen features granite countertops and breakfast bar. Newly renovated bathrooms consist of one full bathroom and half bath with laundry units. Roof deck has sweeping views of the city and is the best place to be to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July and New Year Eve. Heat and hot water included with the rent. This home is a city dweller's dream! Flexible move in date, 7/1, 8/1 okay