307 Shawmut

307 Shawmut Avenue · (339) 222-8730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A truly unique 2 Bedroom unit in the South End! Enter through the private mud room where extra storage lets you keep your shoes and coats neatly organized. Next, step into the large eat in kitchen which is also an open concept, leading right into the living area! Hardwood floors throughout with a modern and spacious tiled bathroom. Two bedrooms, one slightly larger than the other and both with natural light. Enjoy some of Boston s finest culinary chefs in this highly desirable south end location. Laudromat is nearby with drop off service. Everything from tapas, to brunch, to gastropubs, and to SoWa s Open Market. Tenants are relocating for work so lease can start anytime between 6/22/20-9/1/20.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Shawmut have any available units?
307 Shawmut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 307 Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
307 Shawmut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Shawmut pet-friendly?
No, 307 Shawmut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 307 Shawmut offer parking?
No, 307 Shawmut does not offer parking.
Does 307 Shawmut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Shawmut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Shawmut have a pool?
No, 307 Shawmut does not have a pool.
Does 307 Shawmut have accessible units?
No, 307 Shawmut does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Shawmut have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Shawmut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Shawmut have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Shawmut does not have units with air conditioning.
