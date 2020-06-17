307 Shawmut

Amenities

A truly unique 2 Bedroom unit in the South End! Enter through the private mud room where extra storage lets you keep your shoes and coats neatly organized. Next, step into the large eat in kitchen which is also an open concept, leading right into the living area! Hardwood floors throughout with a modern and spacious tiled bathroom. Two bedrooms, one slightly larger than the other and both with natural light. Enjoy some of Boston s finest culinary chefs in this highly desirable south end location. Laudromat is nearby with drop off service. Everything from tapas, to brunch, to gastropubs, and to SoWa s Open Market. Tenants are relocating for work so lease can start anytime between 6/22/20-9/1/20.



Terms: One year lease