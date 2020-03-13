All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

300 Marlborough St Apt 2

300 Marlborough Street · (617) 875-3436
Location

300 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Available 09/01/20 BACK BAY HUGE Garden level RENOVATED studio with SLEEP ALCOVE!! Separate kitchen, 2 door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, disposer, intercom and large windows. LAUNDRY in building. Quiet & professional building. Prestigious location between Fairfield and Gloucester, separate exterior entry. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)Call me today for more info!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5729788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have any available units?
300 Marlborough St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have?
Some of 300 Marlborough St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Marlborough St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Marlborough St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
