300 Marlborough St Apt 2

2 Available 09/01/20 BACK BAY HUGE Garden level RENOVATED studio with SLEEP ALCOVE!! Separate kitchen, 2 door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, disposer, intercom and large windows. LAUNDRY in building. Quiet & professional building. Prestigious location between Fairfield and Gloucester, separate exterior entry. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)Call me today for more info!



