Boston, MA
286 Shawmut Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:46 PM

286 Shawmut Avenue

286 Shawmut Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

286 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIDEO AVAILABLE Completely Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath located in the South End. This Centrally Located unit offers hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, a cook's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless Bosch appliances, and a gas stove. If you love to cook and entertain this kitchen offers plenty of storage, custom-built cabinets, a spacious center island, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. The luxurious master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub and cedar closets. The apartment features a laundry in the unit, ample closet space, surround sound in the living room with Built-in Flat Screen TV recessed lighting, marble window sills, custom wood blinds, central air conditioning, gas heating and more. Some of the best dining right at your fingertips. The tenant has been in unit for 5 years! Private landlord in this 3 unit building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Shawmut Avenue have any available units?
286 Shawmut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Shawmut Avenue have?
Some of 286 Shawmut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Shawmut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
286 Shawmut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Shawmut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 286 Shawmut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 286 Shawmut Avenue offer parking?
No, 286 Shawmut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 286 Shawmut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 Shawmut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Shawmut Avenue have a pool?
No, 286 Shawmut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 286 Shawmut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 286 Shawmut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Shawmut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Shawmut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
