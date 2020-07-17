286 Shawmut Avenue

Amenities

VIDEO AVAILABLE Completely Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath located in the South End. This Centrally Located unit offers hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, a cook's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless Bosch appliances, and a gas stove. If you love to cook and entertain this kitchen offers plenty of storage, custom-built cabinets, a spacious center island, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. The luxurious master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub and cedar closets. The apartment features a laundry in the unit, ample closet space, surround sound in the living room with Built-in Flat Screen TV recessed lighting, marble window sills, custom wood blinds, central air conditioning, gas heating and more. Some of the best dining right at your fingertips. The tenant has been in unit for 5 years! Private landlord in this 3 unit building.