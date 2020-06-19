28 MONTGOMERY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

-HUGE private roofdeck with panoramic views of Boston. Seriously enormous--we have an 8-person dining table, hammock, swinging chair, and two chaise lounges out there, with room to spare -Beautiful private balcony off of both bedrooms, overlooking a quiet, tree-filled space -Original exposed brick accent wall -Sunny apartment with tons of large windows, a skylight in the living area, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors in both bedrooms -Hardwood floors throughout -2 great sized bedrooms with large closets -In-unit washer/dryer -Kitchen has stainless steel appliances (microwave, disposal, dishwasher, oven, gas stove, fridge/freezer) -Breakfast nook with unobstructed view of the Boston skyline, direct views of the Hancock and Prudential buildings -Gourmet breakfast bar, complete with beautiful granite countertop and space for two stools -Spacious bathroom with glass-sided shower and mirrored wall



Terms: One year lease