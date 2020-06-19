All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:19 AM

28 MONTGOMERY

28 Montgomery Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Montgomery Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
-HUGE private roofdeck with panoramic views of Boston. Seriously enormous--we have an 8-person dining table, hammock, swinging chair, and two chaise lounges out there, with room to spare -Beautiful private balcony off of both bedrooms, overlooking a quiet, tree-filled space -Original exposed brick accent wall -Sunny apartment with tons of large windows, a skylight in the living area, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors in both bedrooms -Hardwood floors throughout -2 great sized bedrooms with large closets -In-unit washer/dryer -Kitchen has stainless steel appliances (microwave, disposal, dishwasher, oven, gas stove, fridge/freezer) -Breakfast nook with unobstructed view of the Boston skyline, direct views of the Hancock and Prudential buildings -Gourmet breakfast bar, complete with beautiful granite countertop and space for two stools -Spacious bathroom with glass-sided shower and mirrored wall

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 MONTGOMERY have any available units?
28 MONTGOMERY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 MONTGOMERY have?
Some of 28 MONTGOMERY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 MONTGOMERY currently offering any rent specials?
28 MONTGOMERY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 MONTGOMERY pet-friendly?
No, 28 MONTGOMERY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 MONTGOMERY offer parking?
No, 28 MONTGOMERY does not offer parking.
Does 28 MONTGOMERY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 MONTGOMERY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 MONTGOMERY have a pool?
No, 28 MONTGOMERY does not have a pool.
Does 28 MONTGOMERY have accessible units?
No, 28 MONTGOMERY does not have accessible units.
Does 28 MONTGOMERY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 MONTGOMERY has units with dishwashers.
