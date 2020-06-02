275 Old Colony Avenue

Amenities

75 Old Colony Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* This large modern South Boston 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom apartment features Garage Parking, In-Unit Laundry, Central Air Conditioning, and a Gas Fireplace. The kitchen features Bosch Stainless Steel appliances, and a Waterfall Island perfect for entertaining. Large Private Extra Storage, Bike Room, and small Private Patio. Close to Carson Beach, the MBTA Red Line, and all of Southie's Bars and Restaurants. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584803 ]