All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 275 Old Colony Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
275 Old Colony Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

275 Old Colony Avenue

275 Old Colony Avenue · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

275 Old Colony Avenue, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
75 Old Colony Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* This large modern South Boston 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom apartment features Garage Parking, In-Unit Laundry, Central Air Conditioning, and a Gas Fireplace. The kitchen features Bosch Stainless Steel appliances, and a Waterfall Island perfect for entertaining. Large Private Extra Storage, Bike Room, and small Private Patio. Close to Carson Beach, the MBTA Red Line, and all of Southie's Bars and Restaurants. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584803 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Old Colony Avenue have any available units?
275 Old Colony Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Old Colony Avenue have?
Some of 275 Old Colony Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Old Colony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 Old Colony Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Old Colony Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 275 Old Colony Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 275 Old Colony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 Old Colony Avenue does offer parking.
Does 275 Old Colony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Old Colony Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Old Colony Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 Old Colony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 Old Colony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 Old Colony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Old Colony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Old Colony Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 275 Old Colony Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity