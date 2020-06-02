All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 26 Boylston St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
26 Boylston St 2
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

26 Boylston St 2

26 Boylston Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- This state-of-the-art Renos something out of a dream! Stonybrook beaute - ALL NEW (and sure to please!) Features gleaming hardwood floors, living room, HUGE eat-in kitchen (granite/stainless, new cabinets too!), TWO full bathrooms (super convenient in the morning), BRAND new washer/dryer machines in unit (NICE). and french doors leading out to your private front porch. PRIME JP - perfect commuter location between Stonybrook @ Orange Line and the 39 bus, Call David Today 508-367-8854iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Boylston St 2 have any available units?
26 Boylston St 2 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Boylston St 2 have?
Some of 26 Boylston St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Boylston St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
26 Boylston St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Boylston St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 26 Boylston St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 26 Boylston St 2 offer parking?
No, 26 Boylston St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 26 Boylston St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Boylston St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Boylston St 2 have a pool?
No, 26 Boylston St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 26 Boylston St 2 have accessible units?
No, 26 Boylston St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Boylston St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Boylston St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26 Boylston St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity